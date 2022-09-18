VUFO Chairwoman Nguyen Phuong Nga presents flowers to Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Baloghdi Tibor (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam – Hungary Friendship Association held a friendly gathering in Hanoi on September 18 on the occasion of the two countries’ national days.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Association Vu Hoang Linh said the association will further step up bilateral cooperation in science, education-training, culture, economy and trade. It will also renew operations and popularise the images of Vietnam to Hungary and the Vietnamese community living there.



Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Baloghdi Tibor expressed his delight at growing bilateral ties in various areas, including in education. At present, over 800 Vietnamese are living and studying in the European country.



He wished that in the near future, the association would continue working closely with the Hungarian Embassy in Vietnam to hold practical activities contributing to bilateral friendship.



On the occasion, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga presented the insignia “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” to the association’s members./.