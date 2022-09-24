Culture - Sports Dugout boats – a symbol of the Central Highlands A dugout boat is made from a hollowed-out tree and is considered a symbol of strength and the culture of many ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands.

Culture - Sports Folk singing clubs preserving ethnic cultural identity To preserve and promote the cultural heritage value of Then singing and Tính musical instruments in the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang and make it appealing among a broader audience, many clubs have been established to inspire a love of the traditional art in the younger generation.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese rapper breaks YouTube record with latest hit Vietnamese rapper Den Vau's latest hit Dien Vien Toi (A Lousy Actor) has clinched a new record – the Vietnamese artist with the highest number of music videos to reach the most trending section of Youtube Vietnam.

Culture - Sports French films screened in HCM City Various French films are being screen for free at Dcine Cinema, No.6 Mac Dinh Chi, District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City at 7pm every Saturday, as part of the "French Cinema Rendez-Vous" programme.