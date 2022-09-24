Vietnam-India Culture and Friendship Festival opens in Binh Duong
The Vietnam-India Culture and Friendship Festival kicked off in the southern province of Binh Duong on September 24.
The Vietnam-India Culture and Friendship Festival opens in Binh Duong. (Photo: VNA)Binh Duong (VNA) –
The festival is the first among a series of events to be organised to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties and a lead-up to the Horasis India Meeting in the province.
Speaking at the opening, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said the festival is vivid evidence of cultural exchanges between Vietnam and India.
The event will connect the people of the two countries and offer local residents a chance to experience typical cultural features of India, he said.
The Horasis India Meeting will run in Binh Duong from September 25-27, expected to see the presence of some 500 delegates, including officials, diplomats, and experts from Vietnam, India, and other nations worldwide.
The economic cooperation forum, co-hosted by Binh Duong province and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), consists of six plenary sittings and 26 dialogue and discussion sessions.
Beginning in 2009, the Horasis India Meeting has become the foremost annual meeting of Indian business leaders and their global counterparts./.