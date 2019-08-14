Nguyen Thi Thanh, Secretary of the Ninh Binh Party Committee, hands over a gift to Pallab Sengupta, Politburo member of the Communist Party of India and General Secretary of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation, at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The 10th Vietnam – India People’s Friendship Festival opened in the northern province of Ninh Binh on August 13, attracting the attention of over 30 delegates from India.The event, themed ‘solidarity – friendship – development’, aims at reviewing past cooperation; promoting the countries’ people, land, and culture; and boosting mutual understanding.At the opening ceremony, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyen Phuong Nga said the past editions of the festival held in different localities of both Vietnam and India have contributed to cementing the two peoples.Cultural and people-to-people exchanges hold a significant meaning to reinforcing Vietnam – India collaboration toward effectiveness amid global complexities, she added.Nga stressed the bilateral traditional friendship of mutual trust and sharing will thrive, benefiting their peoples as well as contributing to peace, stability, and sustainable development in the region and in the world.Pallab Sengupta, Politburo member of the Communist Party of India and General Secretary of the All India Peace and Solidarity Organisation (AIPSO), recalled that the two countries elevated their relations to comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, considering it an important milestone in the relations.He said the ties need to be improved further at bilateral and multilateral forums, particularly regarding people-to-people diplomacy.Sengupta noted it is time to discuss new activities, including those targeting young people, apart from organising such festival.He affirmed the solidarity with millions of Agent Orange/dioxin victims in Vietnam and his support for a request of compensation for their families.The festival lasts until August 18 across different venues, including Hanoi, Khanh Hoa, and Ho Chi Minh City.-VNA