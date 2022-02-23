Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) - Two-way trade between Vietnam and India in 2021 surpassed 13 billion USD for the first time, up 36.5 percent compared to the previous year.



The Vietnam Trade Office in India cited data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs, saying that Vietnam exported 6.25 billion USD worth of goods in the year, up 20 percent year-on-year; while India’s figure 6.95 billion USD, up 56 percent.



Vietnam’s main exports to India in December last year were metals (79.3 million USD); computers, electronic products and components (78.8 million USD), phones and components (76.7 million USD), other goods (75.2 million USD), machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts (49.8 million USD). Those that recorded strong growth included pepper (up 101 percent), coffee (up 90 percent), and rubber products (up 88 percent).



Plastic raw materials, chemicals, rubber, and coal were were Vietnamese items that witnessed the strongest growth in 2021, surging 231 percent, 162 percent and 138 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, mobile phones and components continued to record the largest export turnover, hitting more than 1.28 billion USD, accounting for about 21 percent of Vietnam’s total export value to India, the department said.



In December last year, India mainly exported steel, metals, cotton, and machinery and equipment to Vietnam, with respective turnover of 116 million USD, 37 million USD, 35 million USD, and 31 million USD.



The steel export posted the largest turnover in the whole year, reaching nearly 1.4 billion USD, making up about 20 percent of the total export value of goods from India to Vietnam./.