Vietnam-Indian defence ties maintained despite COVID-19
General Luong Cuong, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and head of the General Political Department under the Vietnam People’s Army, hosted a reception Hanoi on November 23 for Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma.
NAt the meeting (Photo: Vietnam People's Army)
The two sides share the view that the comprehensive strategic partnership as well as outcomes of bilateral defence ties have been maintained effectively amid COVID-19.
They agreed on the need for the two countries to push ahead with the implementation of agreements reached by high-ranking leaders, in order to advance cooperation between the two armies and meet the legitimate aspirations of their people for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world at large./.