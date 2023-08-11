On display are mostly paintings in various materials and styles such as impressionism, abstract and realism.

The paintings feature a wide range of topics such as the landscapes and people of Vietnam and Indonesia, climate change, environmental protection, and aspirations for peace.

Entitled “Vietnam – Indonesia Exchange Art Exhibition 2023”, which runs from August 7 to 13 at the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Association, the exhibition drew the participation of 17 Vietnamese and 11 Indonesian artists.

Through the art works, the artists bring colleagues, friends, family, and art lovers into their inner world./.

VNA