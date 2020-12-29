Politics Commission for External Relations posts strong performance in 2020 The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations convened a meeting in Hanoi on December 29 to review its performance over the course of 2020 and define tasks for 2021.

Politics National conference on implementation of 14th NA’s resolution An online conference between the Government and localities took place on December 28-29 to implement the 14th National Assembly’s resolution on socio-economic development tasks in 2021.

Politics Vietnam does good job as UNSC non-permanent member Vietnam has well performed its missions while serving as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in the first year of the 2020-2021 tenure, contributing to maintaining regional and global peace and stability as well as improving the country’s prestige in the international arena, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung has said.

Politics Vietnam-Myanmar 9th annual political consultation Vietnam and Myanmar held their 9th annual political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level on December 28 in the form of a videoconference.