Vietnam-Indonesia diplomatic ties marked in HCM City
Participants to the ceremony pose for a photo (Source: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – A ceremony was held in Ho Chi Minh City on December 29 to mark the 65th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and Indonesia (December 30).
Addressing the function organised by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organsiations (HUFO), Nguyen Anh Ngoc, Deputy President of the city’s Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association, highlighted the strong development of the two countries’ relations over the past 65 years.
The two countries upgraded the ties to the strategic partnership in June 2013, he said, adding that Vietnam is Indonesia’s only strategic partner in Southeast Asia.
He emphasised the multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries has been strengthened and developed. Bilateral trade rose from 3.3 billion USD in 2010 to 9.1 billion USD in 2019. In the last five years, Vietnam and Indonesia enjoyed the trade growth of 12 percent.
In addition to politic and economic ties, cooperation in culture, tourism and people-to-people exchange is among important pillars in the two countries’ relationship, contributing to promoting understanding between people of Vietnam and Indonesia.
Ngoc thanked the Indonesian Consulate General in HCM City, the Indonesian Business Association and Indonesian community in the city for their joint efforts with the city’s Vietnam-Indonesia Friendship Association in carrying out people-to-people diplomatic activities, contributing to increasing mutual understanding, solidarity of the two countries’ people.
On the occasion, the HUFO held a seminar on achievements in Vietnam-Indonesia cooperation in recent years, with the participation of representatives from the Indonesian Consulate General and Indonesian Business Association in the city along with scholars and researchers from HCM City-based universities./.