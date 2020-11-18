Flags of Vietnam (R) and Indonesia (Source:crossed-flag-pins.com) and Indonesia (Source:crossed-flag-pins.com)



Jakarta (VNA) – An online workshop on seizing trade, investment, and tourism opportunities in Vietnam and Indonesia amid the COVID-19 pandemic took place on November 18, gathering close to 150 individuals and organisations.



Co-organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia in collaboration with the Indonesia – Vietnam Friendship Association, the event updated participants on the two governments’ policies for responding to the pandemic and recovering the economies. It also aimed at fostering win-win cooperation between Vietnam and Indonesia.



In his opening speech, Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Quang Vinh said both governments have made significant efforts in controlling the epidemic and developing the economies, stressing that entrepreneurs and investors should grab the opportunity brought about by their investment attraction and tourism incentives.



At the workshop, participants discussed in groups business, investment, and tourism topics. They also registered to join virtual chatrooms for deeper discussions of common interest.



The event was among a series of activities marking the two countries’ 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations (December 31, 1995 – 2020). /.