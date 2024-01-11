Vietnam-Indonesia strategic partnership
Since the establishment of diplomatic ties (December 30, 1955), the Vietnam-Indonesia relationship has enjoyed positive developments across various fields. In 2013, the two countries upgraded relations to a strategic partnership.
VNA
