Politics National teleconference discusses administrative procedure reforms A national teleconference took place under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 15 to promote administrative procedure reforms and governance modernisation.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 15 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia strengthen defence cooperation Minister of National Defence Gen. Phan Van Giang attended the annual meeting among the defence ministers of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia in Vientiane on September 14 to strengthen the countries’ defence ties.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh receives JBIC Governor Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh described Japan as a leading important economic partner of Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on September 14 for Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Hayashi Nobumitsu.