Vietnam-Indonesia ties in prime time: Ambassador
The relations between Vietnam and Indonesia are in prime time and will continue to thrive in all fields in the future, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong at a ceremony celebrating the 77th anniversary between the two countries in Jakarta on September 14.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong addresses the event (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – The relations between Vietnam and Indonesia are in prime time and will continue to thrive in all fields in the future, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong at a ceremony celebrating the 77th anniversary between the two countries in Jakarta on September 14.
Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1955, during the last 67 years, the two nations have come a long way to expand relations in all areas and become strategic partners with each other, he noted, adding that next year, the two countries will celebrate 10 years of Strategic Partnership.
He held that Vietnam and Indonesia have enjoyed excellent political ties. The two leaders always attach great importance to bilateral relations and are committed to further promoting the strategic partnership between the two countries through frequent exchanges of visits and contacts.
The diplomat noted that bilateral trade relations have expanded rapidly in recent years. Last year, two-way trade amounted to 11 billion USD, surpassing the target of 10 billion USD set by leaders of both sides. The two sides have set a new bilateral trade target of 15 billion USD to be achieved by 2028, he added.
For her part, Indonesian Director General of Marine Space Management Pamuji Lestari expressed belief in the growth of bilateral ties in the future.
She held that Indonesia and Vietnam should make full use of their long-term ties to overcome challenges that the world is facing, while promoting bilateral partnership for common prosperity and development.
In order to realise the goal of 15 billion USD in two-way trade, the two sides should seek potential products for trading, while exploring cooperation opportunities in aquatic farming, agriculture and digital economy.
As the host of the G20 Summit and ASEAN Chair in 2023, Indonesia hopes to receive support from Vietnam in maintaining the central role and unity of the association, ensuring that the ASEAN is the major motivation for the settlement of issues in the region and the world, she said./.