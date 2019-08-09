At the opening ceremony (Photo: congthuong.vn)

– The fifth Vietnam-International Silk and Brocade Festival opened in Hoi An silk village in the ancient city of the same name, the central province of Quang Nam, on August 8.Eight countries, including Italy, France, Japan, India, Thailand and Cambodia, and five cities along with dozens of silk and brocade villages and production facilities of Vietnam are introducing their products at the festival which will last through August 9.In addition, more than 80 artisans will perform their traditional weaving and dyeing skills at the event.In the 17-18th century, Hoi An was a famous trading port, sending silk products from Vietnam’s southern region to China, Japan and Europe. Hoi An is now known as a tailoring mecca, with the old town itself having around 400 tailor shops dotted along its alleyways.Legend has it that silk weaving dated back to the dynasties of Hung Kings, the legendary founders of Vietnam, and through ups and downs of the history, silk weaving has been well preserved at Van Phuc village (Hanoi), Nha Xa village (Ha Nam), Ma Chau village (Quang Nam), Tan Chau village (An Giang), and Bao Loc village (Lam Dong province), among others.Meanwhile, the art of brocade weaving is a typical cultural feature of ethnic minority groups across the country. Particularly, many ethnic communities have their traditional brocade weaving bestowed with the national intangible cultural heritage status, including Hre in Ba Thanh commune, Quang Ngai province’s Ba To district, Ta Oi in Thua Thien-Hue province’s A Luoi district, and Co Tu in Quang Nam province.Distinct patterns on unique brocade fabric have been favoured by many fashion designers for years. Most recently, renowned designers Minh Hanh introduced a collection of “ao dai” (Vietnamese traditional dress) made of silk, with brocade patterns frequently used by the Vietnamese ethnic people to Russian fashion-lovers, art critics and researchers. The patterns were hand-woven by female members of ethnic groups across the country.-VNA