Vietnam-Iran diplomatic tie anniversary celebrated in Tehran
The Vietnamese Embassy in Iran held a ceremony on May 20 evening in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (August 4, 1973).
National Assembly Vice Chairman Tran Quang Phuong meets with Iranian Vice President Seyyed Mohammed Hosseini. (Photo: quochoi.vn)
Attending the event were Politburo member, Minister of Public Security of Vietnam Gen. To Lam; Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Iranian expatriates Affairs at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Alireza Bigdeli; Deputy Minister of Justice Askar Jalailan, Chair of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi; and Chair of the Iran-Vietnam Friendship Association Kamal Sajjadi.
Vietnamese Ambassador Luong Quoc Huy affirmed that the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Iran have been consolidated and developed over the past years, reflected through many official visits of their high-ranking leaders.
The two countries have great potential for cooperation in economics, trade, investment, tourism, culture and people-to-people exchanges, he said, adding that to date, the two countries have conducted nine meetings of their Inter-governmental Committee, and seven political consultations at the deputy ministerial level.
He proposed the two sides step up trade and investment promotion activities, strengthen business connectivity, and push for the early negotiations and signing of a Preferential Trade Arrangement (PTA) between the two countries.
On the basis of a solid foundation of traditional friendship, Iran's growing role and position in West Asia and that of Vietnam in Southeast Asia as well as with great potential in bilateral economic cooperation, the ambassador expressed his belief that the bilateral relations will have new development achievements for the benefit of the two peoples.
Sharing the same view, Alireza Bigdelin confirmed that Asia and Southeast Asia are one of the priorities of Iran's foreign policy, and on that basis, the policy of the Iranian President E. Raisi's administration is to expand relations with countries in the region, including Vietnam.
He also expressed his hope that with huge cooperation potential, bilateral relations in all fields will develop strongly in the coming time./.