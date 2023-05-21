Politics PM receives Japanese parliamentarians in Hiroshima Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received members of the Japanese National Diet with constituency in Hiroshima on May 21, within the framework of his trip to attend the G7 expanded Summit in Hiroshima and pay a working visit to Japan.

Politics PM Chinh addresses G7 expanded Summit’s 2nd session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 20 emphasised the importance of a global approach, multilateralism, self-reliance of every country, and extensive international cooperation to realise sustainable development, climate change responses, emission reduction, and energy transition.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh meets US, EC leaders Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met US President Joe Biden and President of the European Council (EC) Charles Michel on May 20, within the framework of the ongoing expanded summit of the G7.

Politics PM delivers message at G7 expanded Summit’s first plenary session Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on May 20 stressed that promoting a more substantive and effective global partnership, international solidarity, and multilateral cooperation is key to solving today's complex challenges.