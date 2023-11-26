Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society makes debut
The Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS) made its debut at a ceremony held on November 25 by the VJS and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture.
The Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS) made its debut at a ceremony held on November 25 in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture. (Photo: VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – The Vietnam-Japan Experts’ Society (VJS) made its debut at a ceremony held on November 25 by the VJS and the Vietnamese Consulate General in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture.
Founded on August 19, 2023, the non-profit VJS brings together Vietnamese and Japanese experts involved in sci-tech and innovative activities in Vietnam.
Speaking at the ceremony, VJS President Prof. Tran Dang Xuan affirmed that the VJS will contribute as much as possible to the development of science, technology and economy in Vietnam.
Vietnamese Consul General Vu Chi Mai committed all possible support to the VJS, especially in connecting Vietnamese agencies, organisations, businesses and localities with Japanese counterparts.
Meanwhile, member of the Japanese House of Representatives Soramoto Seiki, who is also a holder of doctorate degree in atomic energy, pledged to do his best to contribute to the development of the VJS and Vietnam, thereby promoting the robust relationship between the two countries./.