Sci-Tech Startup, innovation must be crucial political task: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has said startup and innovation must be considered as a crucial political task that contributes to promoting robust economic growth, enhancing competitiveness edge and efficiency of production and business, increasing labour productivity, and opening up a new development space.

Sci-Tech TECHFEST Vietnam 2023 honours innovative solutions With its biodegradable bioplastics product made from organic waste and technology exclusively patented, BUYO Bioplastics became the champion of the National Innovation Technopreneur Contest TECHFEST Vietnam 2023.

Sci-Tech Can Tho students win Global Robotics Games 2023 championship A team from the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho won the championship of the Global Robotics Games 2023 – an international competition for youngsters aged from 4-10 held by Singapore non-profit organisation Developing Innovative Youth (DIY) from November 15-17.