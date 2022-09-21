Vietnam-Japan Extensive Strategic Partnership
The Vietnam-Japan relationship has been on the rise. Japan is Vietnam's leading official development assistance provider, third largest investor, third biggest source of tourists, and fourth trade partner of the Southeast Asian nation.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicAgro-forestry-fishery export turnover increases over 13%
Import-export revenue of agro-forestry-aquatic products was estimated to reach 66.2 billion USD in the first eight months of 2022, up 8.7% year on year, of which export turnover hit about 36.3 billion USD, a year-on-year rise of 13.1%, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
See more
InfographicHistorical values of Declaration of Independence
On September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam and opening up a new era in the nation’s history.
InfographicCPV’s leadership a decisive factor in victory in August Revolution in 1945
The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has properly devised the platform and the revolutionary path for the country. In different periods, depending on the situation, the Party adjusted its policies, guidelines, and tasks in a timely manner while remaining consistent in terms of revolutionary goals and methods.
InfographicNational great unity - source of the victory in the August Revolution in 1945
The 6th conference of the Party Central Committee in 1939 and the 8th conference in 1941 gave priority to the task of overthrowing the imperialists and puppet government, achieving national liberation, and establishing a democratic republic government.
InfographicSignificance of Vietnam being elected to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage committee
Vietnam was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 term, with 120 votes - the highest among elected countries - during the ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003, held in Paris on July 6, 2022.
Infographic(interactive) FDI attraction tops 14 billion USD in six months
Vietnam reached more than 14 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first six months of 2022, announced the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).