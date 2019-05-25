The first Vietnam-Japan Friendship Golf Tournament 2019 opened at Chi Linh Golf Course in the northern province of Hai Duong on May 25 (Photo: VNA)

Hai Duong (VNA) - The first Vietnam-Japan Friendship Golf Tournament 2019 opened at Chi Linh Golf Course in the northern province of Hai Duong on May 25.



The 18-hole event has attracted the participation of golfers from both Vietnamese and Japanese enterprises and agencies.



Besides first, second and third-placed prizes, the organisers will also award prizes for Best Gross, Nearest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Nearest to the Line and Hole in One.



The event is co-organised by the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association, the Vietnam National Real Estate Association, the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the People’s Committee of Hai Duong province.



It aims to strengthen co-operation in the fields of economics, culture and society, as well as boost friendly exchanges between the two countries.-VNA