Business Vietnam Trade Office in Laos acts as bridge The Vietnam Trade Office in Laos has upheld its role as a bridge connecting Vietnamese firms access the market.

Business Saigon Hi-Tech Park seeks to attract more high added-value projects Ho Chi Minh City’s Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) seeks to attract investment in more high technology industries and other projects with high added-value, said head of the SHTP's management board Nguyen Anh Thi.

Business Hanoi focuses on developing hi-tech, organic agriculture in new strategy Authorities in Hanoi have issued a strategy on sustainable agricultural development from 2022-2030, with a vision to 2050, which focuses on developing modern, clean and organic agriculture.

Business Kien Giang records 15% growth in 10-month export turnover In the first ten months of this year, the southern province of Kien Giang earned 677.63 million USD from exports, accounting for 86.88% of the yearly plan, and up 15.12% over the same period last year.