Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Exhibition organiser Reed Tradex Vietnam and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) on May 30 signed a cooperation agreement to organise the Vietnam-Japan Supporting Industry Exhibition (SIE 2019) and the Vietnam Manufacturing Expo (VME 2019) from August 14-16 in Hanoi.Exhibitors from 16 countries and more than 200 advanced technology and machinery companies are expected to participate in the two events.Phan Ngan, Project Director at Reed Tradex Vietnam, said the events will create a venue for component manufacturing companies, manufacturers, and assemblers in the supporting industry to exchange and increase connectivity.Supporting industry firms need to join hands to form partnerships, and distribution and business networks to help develop Vietnam into a manufacturing centre in the Southeast Asian region, Ngan added.For foreign investors, the expos will create a good chance for them to connect with domestic suppliers and markets and gain a better understanding of the import-export demands.The upcoming exhibitions will promote the transfer of new technologies and expand the business network between domestic and foreign businesses, especially between Vietnamese and Japanese firms, he said.According to Hironobu Kitagawa, Chief Representative of JETRO in Hanoi, the number of Japanese investment projects in Vietnam stood at its highest level of 630 in 2018, with total investment of about 8 billion USD.A JETRO survey in 2018 indicated that nearly 70 percent of Japanese enterprises investing in Vietnam said they have plans to expand business operations in the Southeast Asian country in the next one or two years, he said.As an organiser, JETRO will bring the latest technologies and products to the events, he affirmed.–VNA