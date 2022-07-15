Vietnam-Japan trade tops 23 billion USD in H1
Vietnam’s total export turnover to Japan reached 11.38 billion USD in the first six months of 2022, up nearly 13% over the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs.
Vietnamese businesses introduce their products at Foodex Japan 2022. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s total export turnover to Japan reached 11.38 billion USD in the first six months of 2022, up nearly 13% over the same period last year, according to the General Department of Customs.
Meanwhile, imports from Japan in the period reached 12 billion USD, up 10.6% year on year.
The scale of two-way trade between Vietnam and Japan is only after its trade with China, the United States and the Republic of Korea (RoK).
Vietnam’s export goods are quite diverse, from agricultural products to processing and manufacturing goods.
During the period, three groups of export goods with the value of more than 1 billion USD include: textiles and garments, with nearly 1.67 billion USD; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts, 1.364 billion USD; and means of transport and spare parts, 1.2 billion USD.
Three groups of imported goods with turnover of more than 1 billion USD, included computers, electronic products and components, with more than 3.5 billion USD; machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts, 2.14 billion USD; and iron and steel, more than 1 billion USD.
In 2021, bilateral trade between the two countries reached nearly 43 billion USD, of which Vietnam’s exports were valued at 20.13 billion USD and imports were worth 22.8 billion USD./.