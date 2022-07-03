Business Real estate firms advised to catch up with green growth trend Positive changes in the real estate sector are crucial if the country wants to meet its green growth targets. Along with construction, the sector is the source of nearly 40% of carbon emissions in the world and consumes about 36 percent of total power generated globally, according to experts.

Business Vietnam to replant 107,000ha of coffee by 2025 Vietnam aims to replant or transplant about 107,000ha of coffee in the 2021 – 2025 period, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Business Top 10 prestigious insurance firms in 2022 announced The Vietnam Report JSC on July 1 announced the lists of Top 10 most prestigious life and non-life insurance companies in Vietnam in 2022.