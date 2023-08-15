Illustrative image (Photo: Nhan dan)

Hai Phong (VNA) – The Vietnam-Korea trade promotion week will take place in the northern port city of Hai Phong from September 1-10, toward celebrating the 31st anniversary of Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) diplomatic ties.

The event aims to enhance the linkages between trade and investment promotion activities, contributing to popularising the culture, tourism, history and people of the two countries, raising their mutual understanding and tightening Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership and ties between Hai Phong and the RoK in particular.

Close to 100 booths will be open at the event, including 16 displaying Vietnamese and Korean products and 72 introducing Vietnamese and Korean cuisine, specialties and beverages. Playing areas and interactive zones for both children and adults, along with cultural activities, are also part of the week.

The RoK now invests in 105 projects worth about 9.97 billion USD in Hai Phong, leading in both volume and value of FDI projects in the city. Last year, these projects generated 14.5 billion USD in revenue, earned 13.5 billion USD from exports, contributed 3.57 trillion VND (155.2 million USD) to the budget and generated jobs to 41,000 workers.

Most of the RoK’s projects in Hai Phong are high-tech and effective. Additionally, Korean is chosen as one of the foreign languages to be taught in several schools in the city./.