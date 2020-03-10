Culture - Sports Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Culture - Sports Measures launched to conserve values of Hoi An world heritage The Hoi An Centre for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation will carry out seven solutions in the 2020-25 period in a bid to conserve and sustain values of Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam, said Director of the centre Pham Phu Ngoc.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese photographers up for prestigious award People can vote for Vietnamese photographers Nguyen Tan Tuan and Nguyen Thien for the 17th annual Smithsonian Magazine Photo Contest's Readers' Choice Winner.