Vietnam-Kyrgyzstan friendly match postponed
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that a friendly match between the national teams of Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan slated for March 26 in southern Binh Duong province will be postponed.
The match is expected to serve as a warm-up for both sides ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying round some days later.
Vietnam were scheduled to face Malaysia in Group G on March 31, while Kyrgyzstan were to meet Myanmar in Group F on the same day.
However, the world governing football body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have agreed to the postponement of upcoming matches in the Asian FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
As the result, Vietnam’s matches against Malaysia, Indonesia (on June 4) and the UAE (June 9) will be delayed to October 13, November 12 and November 11, respectively. It is the same for Kyrgyzstan, who will play Myanmar, Mongolia and Japan in their last three matches of this third qualification./.