Politics Ambassador: Vietnam – important economic partner of Australia Vietnam is a very important economic partner of Australia, Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski told the press ahead of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Vietnam from June 3-4.

Politics Lao Cai looks to expand cooperation with Japanese partners Chairman of the People's Committee of northern Lao Cai province Trinh Xuan Truong on June 2 hosted a reception for Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Yamada Takio, during which he showed the locality’s desire to further promote cooperation with Japanese partners.

Politics Various events celebrate 50-year Vietnam-Italy ties in Lombardy The Vietnamese Embassy in Italy recently held a series of political, economic and cultural events in Lombardy, the largest economic and financial hub in Italy, as part of the Vietnam – Italy Year 2023 celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Politics Top leaders congratulate Italy on National Day President Vo Van Thuong on June 2 sent a message of congratulations to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on the 77th anniversary of Italy’s National Day (Republic Day) (June 2, 1946 – 2023).