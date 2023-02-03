Vietnam-Laos companionship bears imprint of Vietnamese Communist Party
Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has obtained many outstanding achievements and accompanied the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) in the development of the two sides and their gainful partnership, affirmed Thongsavanh Phomvihane, head of the LPRP Central Committee's Commission for External Relations.
In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the CPV’s 93rd founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 – 2023), the official stated the establishment was a remarkable event and a turning point in Vietnam’s revolutionary history.
Speaking highly of the successes that the Party and people of Vietnam have achieved over the past time, he considered such achievements an invaluable lesson and strong motivation for Laos in its cause of national protection and development.
He expressed his belief in further achievements gained by Vietnamese people under the CPV’s leadership toward turning Vietnam into a nation of modern industrialisation, prosperity, equality, democracy and civilisation.
He said he was delighted to see the comprehensive growth of the great Vietnam-Laos friendship and special solidarity, which were cultivated by the first generations of leaders, and then fortified through their revolutionaries and the challenges they faced over the decades.
Regarding their political ties, the official noted that the CPV and LPRP have created a high-level meeting mechanism to jointly summarise and evaluate the results of cooperation, discuss measures to promote bilateral relations, and guide the implementation of their cooperative agreements.
The sides have also worked together on strategic issues, experience exchanges, human resources training, and historical education for younger generations, among others, he added.
He took the occasion to thank the CPV for its valuable support for the LPRP during Laos’ past struggle for independence and current national protection and development causes./.