Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 3 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman attends ceremony marking 60 years since Uncle Ho's visit to Vinh Phuc National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 3 attended a ceremony in Vinh Yen city to celebrate the 93rd founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2023) and 60 years since President Ho Chi Minh’s visit to the northern province of Vinh Phuc (March 2, 1963).

Politics Revised Law on Medical Examination and Treatment promulgated The Presidential Office on February 3 announced the Acting President’s order to promulgate the Law on Medical Examination and Treatment that was adopted by the 15th National Assembly at its second extraordinary session.

Politics Russian experts highlight CPV's role Vice Chairman of the Committee for External Relations of Russia’s Saint Petersburg city Vyacheslav Kalganov has stated that the role of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) is now more significant than ever.