Society President Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives football coaches President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 28 hosted a reception for head coaches of Vietnamese men’s and women’s football squads that won gold medals at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31).

Society World No Tobacco Day observed in Hanoi The Ministry of Health and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee held a ceremony in Hanoi on May 28 to mark World No Tobacco Day (May 31) and a national no tobacco week.

Society Ca Mau equips all offshore fishing boats with monitoring device The southernmost province of Ca Mau has completed the installation of black boxes to monitor fishing activities of all 1,529 off-shore fishing boats.

Society Hanoi builds safe agricultural production areas Hanoi’s agricultural sector has strengthened safe agricultural areas to ensure sustainable production and provide a source of clean food for domestic and foreign consumers living in the capital city.