Politburo member, permanent member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Secretariat and Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany; Politburo member and President of the Lao Front for National Construction Central Committee Sinlavong Khutphaythoun; and Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee and Vice President of the Lao National Assembly Sounthon Xayachak attended the opening ceremony.

Also present at the event were Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh; Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chairman of the CPV Central Committee's Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia; and Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chief the Office of the CPV Central Committee Le Minh Hung.



Co-organised by the Party Central Committee’s Office and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event features close to 500 documents, photos, and items.

Politburo member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and Politburo member, permanent member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Secretariat and Vice President of Laos Bounthong Chitmany cut the symbolic ribbon to open the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)



Earlier, a similar exhibition opened at Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 17./. The main display area consists of three key parts, with the first introducing the history of the Vietnam-Laos relationship, which was formed in the two countries' causes of national construction and protection.The second part spotlights the establishment of diplomatic relations and the tightening of the combat alliance between the two countries during the 1962-1977 period.On September 5, 1962, Vietnam and Laos officially established diplomatic ties. On July 18, 1977, the two countries signed a bilateral Treaty of Amity and Cooperation, marking a new development step in their relations that transitioned from solidarity in the fight against the common enemy to friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation in the cause of national construction, defence and development, under the leadership of the CPV and LPRP.The third part focuses on the promotion of the great friendship , special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in the process of national construction and development in the two countries from 1977 to 2022.In 1986, the two Parties and States began their national renewal processes, which have seen their comprehensive cooperation over the past 35 years bringing about myriad achievements in contribution to expediting their growth and integration into the region and the world.The exhibition lasts until October 18.Earlier, a similar exhibition opened at Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 17./.

VNA