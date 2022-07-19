Politics Senior Vietnamese leaders receive Orders of Laos A ceremony was held at the International Convention Centre in Hanoi on July 18 to present Laos’ National Gold Order and its first-class Freedom Order (Issara) to several senior Vietnamese leaders on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese Parties intensify cooperation in personnel training Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and head of the its Organisation Commission, held online talks with Chen Xi, Politburo member, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Secretariat, and head of its Organisation Department, and Rector of the CPC’s Central Party School.

Politics Vietnam, Laos strengthen defence ties Vietnamese and Lao armies will always stand side by side to overcome challenges and firmly protect revolutionary achievements, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien affirmed on July 18.

Politics Vietnam, Laos mark 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties in Vientiane A ceremony was held in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 18 to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties, and 45 years of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.