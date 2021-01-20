The ambassador said Vietnam and Laos will further deepen their political ties in 2021 while enhancing cooperation in national defence, security, and external affairs.They will also raise the efficiency of cooperation in economy, culture, education, health care, and science-technology, and expand exchanges between citizens as well as localities.He suggested intensifying mutual support in dealing with the consequences of COVID-19 in order to quickly resume economic growth.According to the ambassador, Laos is the largest recipient of Vietnam’s overseas investment, amounting to 4.22 billion USD to date in 414 projects.Apart from citizen protection, which is considered a top priority in the face of the pandemic, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos has paid attention to facilitating Vietnamese investment in the country through various activities, he said./.