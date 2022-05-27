Society Scholarships presented to people with disabilities in HCM City As many as 300 children with disabilities and orphans in Ho Chi Minh City were presented with scholarships and gifts on May 27 on the occasion of International Children’s Day (June 1).

Society Vietnam shares experience in ensuring education services amid COVID-19 Vietnam shared experience in ensuring education services for children during and after the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as national climate education policies at the 2022 Education World Forum (EWF) that took place in London from May 23-26.

Society Minister requires stricter control of transportation costs Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The on May 26 requested units under the ministry to strengthen inspection and control of transportation costs and traffic safety in transportation activities.

Society Training course shares experience in prosecuting violence cases against women An intensive training course on experience in handling and prosecuting gender-based violence and abuse against women and children wrapped up in Hoang Hoa district of the north-central province of Thanh Hoa on May 26.