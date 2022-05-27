Vietnam-Laos solidarity friendship year celebration in full swing
Vientiane (VNA) – The Vietnam Consulate General in the Lao northern province of Luang Prabang and the local Laos – Vietnam Friendship Association have kicked off a host of events to mark the Vietnam – Laos Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022.
Addressing the launch ceremony, Vietnamese Consul General Nguyen Dang Hung stressed exchanges of culture, sport, and cuisine are an occasion for tightening the close bond among Vietnamese expatriates, authorities and Lao people in Luang Prabang.
This will help foster the great friendship between the two Parties, countries, and peoples, he said.
He took the occasion to ask for further support from the local agencies and the Vietnamese community in hosting more celebration activities.
Following the ceremony, a culture-sport-food exchange programme took place, featuring a friendly football match, culinary delights, and musical performances./.
