Co-organised by the Party Central Committee’s Office and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the event features close to 500 documents, photos, and items.

The main display area consists of three key parts, with the first introducing the history of the Vietnam-Laos relationship, which was formed in the two countries' causes of national construction and protection.



The second part spotlights the establishment of diplomatic relations and the tightening of the combat alliance between the two countries during the 1962-1977 period.



The third part focuses on the promotion of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation in the process of national construction and development in the two countries from 1977 to 2022.



The exhibition lasts until October 18.



Earlier, a similar exhibition opened at Kaysone Phomvihane Museum in the Lao capital city of Vientiane on July 17./.

