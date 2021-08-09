Vietnam-Laos special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse Tran Nguyet Thu are paying an official friendship visit to Laos from Aug.9-10 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.
VNA
Source: VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicHanoi prioritises urgent measures to prevent and control COVID-19
Prompt tracing in the shortest possible time and screening patients with symptoms such as cough, fever, respiratory distress and loss of taste are among the measures taken by Hanoi to prevent the spread of Covid-19.
See more
InfographicASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting discusses community building
The 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) opened on August 2 via videoconference, marking the beginning of a series of 20 meetings between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their partners.
Infographic75% state management agencies having female leaders by 2030
Prime Minister approves programme “Enhancing equal participation of women in leadership and management positions in different policy-making levels for 2021-2030 period”.
InfographicStep forward to innovate national governance
The projects on national population database and on citizen ID card production, issuance and management have basically completed set targets.
InfographicParty leader attends CPC and world political parties summit
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong led a high-ranking delegation of the CPV at the virtual summit of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and world political parties on July 6.
InfographicNguyen Thanh Phong re-elected as Chairman of HCM City People's Committee
Nguyen Thanh Phong has been re-elected as Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for the 10th tenure (2021-2026) at the first meeting of the 10th People’s Council of Ho Chi Minh City.