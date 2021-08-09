Politics Infographic ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting discusses community building The 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) opened on August 2 via videoconference, marking the beginning of a series of 20 meetings between ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their partners.

Politics Infographic Step forward to innovate national governance The projects on national population database and on citizen ID card production, issuance and management have basically completed set targets.

Politics Infographic Party leader attends CPC and world political parties summit General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong led a high-ranking delegation of the CPV at the virtual summit of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and world political parties on July 6.