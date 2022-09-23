A ceremony marks the 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Laos diplomatic ties. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – The Lao News Agency’s Pathet Lao newspaper on September 22 published an article affirming the special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between Laos and Vietnam as an invaluable asset which has been inherited and nurtured by generations of the two countries’ people.



The article emphasised that the special relationship has been upheld effectively and deepened over times.



In the fight against invaders, the mutual support of the two armies became an international example of the special and rare bilateral ties.



Following national liberation, Vietnam and Laos entered a new development period with the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation on July 18,1977 in Vientiane. Bilateral ties have been growing in both width and depth, with solid trust in politics, economy, education, socio-culture, national defence-security and external relations, on both micro and macro scales.



Both sides also worked closely to search for and repatriate thousands of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos during the war.



Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, they also offered mutual material and spiritual support at both central and local levels. Recently, visits by the two countries’ leaders have manifested their appreciation for each other, it said.



The article ended with the statement that future generations are ready to inherit and nurture this invaluable asset, thus bringing common benefits to the two countries' people, and raising their roles and positions in the regional and global arena for the sake of peace, stability and prosperity./.