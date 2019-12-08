Business Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum to boost trade A Vietnam – Cambodia business cooperation forum was held in Phnom Penh on December 6, focusing on how to boost trade efficiency and protect the legitimate interests of enterprises, as well as experiences in completing procedures for cross-border goods.

Business UNIQLO opens in downtown HCM City More than 2,000 customers visited a new store of UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, on its opening day on December 6 in downtown Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Capital gets to taste Lao Cai province's local specialties As many as 76 specialties from the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai are being displayed at the Lao Cai agricultural and OCOP products exhibition which began on December 6 at the Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.