Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Trade turnover between Vietnam and Laos hit 1.22 billion USD in the first nine months of 2022, up 29% year-on-year.



Of the total, exports were valued at 465.7 million USD, up 4.1%, and imports 755.8 million USD, up 51.3%.



Vietnam’s main exports included fruit and vegetables (44.8 million USD, up 230%), petrol and diesel (52.4 million USD, up 268%) and fertilisers (26.5 million USD, up 53.4%).



The country mainly imported rubber (169.3 million USD, up 58.7%), fertilisers (67.4 million USD, up 123.3%), and wood and wooden products (106.2 million USD, up 49.7%) from Laos.



According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Laos, with the current growth pace, two-way trade may reach 1.6 billion USD this year, up 20% year-on-year, fulfilling the target set by the countries’ senior leaders at the 44th meeting of the inter-governmental committee on bilateral cooperation./.