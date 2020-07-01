Business Over 1.4 billion USD raised via G-bond auctions in June A total of nearly 32.6 trillion VND (over 1.4 billion USD) was raised by the State Treasury through 16 G-bond auctions at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) in June.

Business Manufacturing output returns to growth in June The Vietnamese manufacturing sector returned to growth in June as success in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic and greater business confidence helped lead to renewed expansions in output and new orders.

Business Prime Minister directs support for SMEs Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ministries, ministerial-level agencies, localities, and associations promote the effective implementation of the law on supporting small-and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Business Housing demand remains high in HCM City despite COVID-19: JLL Housing demand remains high in Ho Chi Minh City despite impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to US-based real estate and investment management services firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL).