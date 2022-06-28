Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam (R) and Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav at the event. (Photo: VNA)

– Agriculture holds a great potential to help developing cooperation between Vietnam and Mongolia, Mongolian Ambassador to Vietnam Jigjee Sereejav has said.The diplomat made the comment at a recent meeting with Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam in Hanoi to discuss the promotion of the bilateral trade of farm produce.Agreeing with his guest, Nam expressed his belief in the nations achieving their 100-million-USD trade goal soon, particularly via strengthening farming collaboration in the time to come.Transport between the sides presents a difficulty which should be tackled to facilitate regular interactions between their enterprises, Nam said.The official noted that he wants to know more about strong agricultural hubs of Mongolia.The ambassador said the countries can team up to implement a project on rice cultivation, suggesting that Vietnam’s northern varieties are likely to suit Mongolia’s weather and soil conditions.He also proposed a joint project on goat farming in Vietnam and a potential cooperation for the sides in leather processing for garment-textile.The Vietnam-Mongolia trade hit 80.2 million USD in 2021 and 25.9 million USD in the first four months of this year./.