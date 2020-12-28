Vietnam-Myanmar 9th annual political consultation
Vietnam and Myanmar held their 9th annual political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level on December 28 in the form of a videoconference.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung congratulated Myanmar for its recent successful election, and affirmed that Vietnam is ready to cooperate, support and share experience with Myanmar.
Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of International Cooperation of Myanmar Hau Do Suan congratulated Vietnam on its prominent successes in the recent past, and spoke highly of Vietnam’s active cooperation with and support to Myanmar in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
On bilateral relations, the two sides noted with satisfaction the great progress in the key cooperation fields since the establishment of the comprehensive cooperative partnership in 2017.
The two officials stressed that in the time to come, the two sides should continue closely coordinating, bringing bilateral ties to a new height. They agreed to continue boosting the high-level visits and contacts, and important cooperation mechanisms.
On regional and international cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue coordinating their stances and mutual support within the framework of multilateral forums, especially in ASEAN and at the UN. They also agreed to join other ASEAN countries in intensifying solidarity and accelerating the successful building of the ASEAN Community.
Besides, the two sides exchanged and shared viewpoints on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, including the regional situation, relations among powers, and those on Rakhine and the East Sea. They agreed to cooperate and closely coordinate within bilateral and multilateral frameworks, for the benefit of the two peoples and for the sake of peace, stability and development in the region.
The two sides agreed to hold the 10th political consultation in 2021./.