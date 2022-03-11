Vietnam-Oman football match to welcome 20,000 spectators
Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Up to 20,000 spectators will be allowed to directly watch the upcoming World Cup qualifier match between Vietnam and Oman at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi, according to a document issued by Hanoi People’s Committee relating to the organisation of the event.
Spectators are required to be fully vaccinated and strictly follow the Ministry of Health’s 5K messages and complete health declaration.
They are recommended to undergo a COVID-19 test before entering the stadium and shouldn't go there if they have any symptoms of coronavirus.
The football match between Vietnam and China is scheduled to kick off at 7pm on March 24.
This is the last game of the Vietnamese team on its home ground My Dinh. Vietnam lost 1-3 to the hosts Oman in a match held on October 12 last year./.