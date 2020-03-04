VietnamPlus e-newspaper launches Russian version
VietnamPlus, an e-newspaper of Vietnam News Agency, officially launched the Russian version at https://ru.vietnamplus.vn on March 3 (Photo: VNA)
Speaking at the launch ceremony, Deputy General Director of the Vietnam News Agency Le Quoc Minh emphasized that the Russian version on VietnamPlus was born to cultivate the traditional relationship between Vietnam and Russia (Photo: VNA)
Delegates and distinguished guests attending the event (Photo: VNA)
VietnamPlus Editor-in-Chief Tran TienDuan speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)
The Russian version helps raise the number of languages VietnamPlus is publishing to six, including Vietnamese, English, Chinese, French and Spanish (Photo: VNA)
With the debut of the Russian version, VietnamPlus continues to affirm its stature as the only national e-newspaper for foreign services in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
