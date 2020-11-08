At the event (Photo: VNA)

Ha Giang (VNA) – The Vietnam News Agency’s electronic newspaper VietnamPlus presented water tanks to 64 poor households in Pho Cao commune, Dong Van district, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang on November 7.

The district, due to its location in the Dong Van rock plateau, faces water shortage all the year round, especially in the dry season. Many locals have to walk four to five km to get clean water for daily use.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Giang Mi Say praised the support and expressed his hope that residents of Ha Giang and Pho Cao in particular will continue receiving help from individuals and organisations in the future.

VietnamPlus Editor-in-Chief Tran Tien Duan said he expects the gift could partly ease difficulties faced by local residents in Sinh Lung village.

The event was held in collaboration with Samsung Vietnam./.