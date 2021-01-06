VietnamPlus' Editor-in-chief Tran Tien Duan (L) and Jack Nguyen, Insider 's Regional Director of Vietnam, Thailand, and Taiwan, at the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The VietnamPlus e-newspaper of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and Insider, the world’s first multichannel growth management platform, on January 6 signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the aim of fostering digital transformation in journalism and potential of the communications market in data collection and analysis.

Under the deal, Insider will provide VietnamPlus with solutions and tools using artificial intelligence (AI) to increase the readership and deliver personalised experiences to readers with various demands and recommended content in the forms of Newsletter and Editor Picks.

In return, the e-newspaper will support Insider in market development, business expansion and customer care. The two sides will promote each other’s images in communication channels, service products and events.

Insider's Regional Director of Vietnam, Thailand, and Taiwan Jack Nguyen (third from right) speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

The partnership is expected to capitalise on potential and strengths of both sides, and encourage other news agencies’ efforts in digital transformation.

VietnamPlus has been a pathfinder in applying information technology (IT) in the field of journalism and communications over the past years, through the introduction of Chatbot and breakthrough products like RapNewsPlus, Timeline, NewsGame and Podcast. It is also a pioneer in rolling out high-quality paid content in Vietnam.

As the Government is pushing ahead with digital transformation and IT application in all aspects of the social life, the newspaper’s efforts is contributing to building a modern communication environment, keeping pace with journalism trends in the world.

Insider is one of leading partners of press agencies in data collection and analysis whose multichannel growth management platform helps digital marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue; and empowers marketers to deliver personalised journeys across the web, mobile web, mobile apps, messaging, email, and ad channels.

It has been recently featured in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and became the No.1 leader on G2Crowd’s Mobile Marketing Software and Personalisation Grids for 16 quarters in a row./.