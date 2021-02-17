Vietnam-Poland medical centre begins COVID-19 vaccinations
The Lotus Medical Centre, which was set up under a cooperative arrangement between Vietnam and Poland, has been licensed to conduct COVID-19 vaccinations in the European country.
The Lotus Medical Centre has been vaccinating people aged 70 or above since January 27. (Photo: VNA)
According to Tran Anh Tuan, chairman of the centre and President of the Vietnamese Association in Poland, Lotus is one of more than 6,000 COVID-19 vaccination locations in the country.
To obtain a licence, the centre underwent tests on epidemiology, the qualifications of doctors and nurses, and COVID-19 information access and processing, he added.
The Polish Government has provided the centre with free doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.
Lotus has closely coordinated with the Vietnamese Association in Poland to help thousands of Vietnamese and local residents with testing, while giving them pandemic prevention and control advice, Tuan said.
The centre has been vaccinating people aged 70 or above since January 27./.