Politics Vietnam backs use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes Vietnam always supports the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc told a panel discussion themed “Nonproliferation, Nuclear Energy, and Climate Change” chaired by US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in New York on August 2.

Politics Trip beefs up Vietnam-Cambodia friendship, people-to-people exchange A Vietnamese delegation is paying a visit to Cambodia from August 1-4 in a bid to cement the bilateral friendship and people-to-people exchange, amid the celebration of the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Politics Vietnam wants relevant parties not to complicate Taiwan Strait situation Vietnam expects that related parties will restrain and avoid complicating the situation in the Taiwan Strait, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 3.