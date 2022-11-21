Vietnam-RoK cultural day held in Can Tho
At the event (Photo: VOV)Can Tho (VNA) – The Can Tho department of external affairs on November 21 organised a Vietnam-Republic of Korea (RoK) cultural day and gathering to mark the 30th anniversary of the nations’ diplomatic relations.
The event attracted 20 stalls displaying traditional Vietnamese and Korean cultural items and dishes. It also featured a cooking contest and fashion show of traditional costumes, musical and martial art performances, and a painting exhibition.
On the occasion, the organisers awarded 270 scholarships, each worth 2 million VND (80.51 USD), to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic performances and needy children with Vietnamese mothers and Korean fathers in the Mekong Delta city.
Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thuc Hien said the city had signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the RoK’s Jeollanam-do province in 2012, with the sides so far engaging in many joint activities in personnel training and cultural promotion.
Ha Gwang Yun, head of the representative office of Jeollanam-do, said the Korean locality wants to strengthen collaboration with Can Tho in the fields of petroleum, chemistry, energy, and the environment./.