Culture - Sports Photo exhibition highlights late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet’s life, career A photo exhibition featuring the life and career of late Prime Minister Vo Van Kiet opened in Ho Chi Minh City on November 21, on the occasion of his centenary (November 23, 1922-2022).

Culture - Sports Hanoi hosts Vietnam – Korea culture exchange A Vietnam – Korea culture exchange programme was held in Hanoi on November 20 by the Foreign Ministry’s State Commission for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) in coordination with the Association for Liaison with Overseas Vietnamese and the Vietnamese Buddhist Cultural Centre in the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Culture - Sports Trang An heritage festival in Ninh Binh closes The Trang An heritage festival 2022, the first of its kind, closed in the northern province of Ninh Binh on November 19 with a vibrant artistic programme, attracting thousands of local resident and tourists.