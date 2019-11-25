Politics Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Busan port Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is in Busan, the RoK for the ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit and Mekong-RoK Summit. He visited Busan port and met Busan Mayor Oh Keo-don on November 25.

Politics Seminar highlights Vietnam-India ties, relevance of Ho Chi Minh A seminar was held in Kolkata, India, on November 24, highlighting the growing relations between Vietnam and India, and new challenges as well as the relevance of President Ho Chi Minh.