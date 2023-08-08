At the event (Photo: VNA)

Ha Nam (VNA) – An exchange between young people from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam took place in the northern province of Ha Nam on August 8.



The event aimed to raise mutual understanding, cooperation and friendship between Vietnam and the RoK, step up bilateral relationship as a model in international relations, while striving for peace, cooperation and prosperity.



Participants engaged in cultural and music performances, visited facilities and explored smart classroom models and creative clubs at the Bien Hoa High School for the Gifted. They also took part in games to learn about Vietnamese culture, traditional festivals and landmark destinations.



The Korean delegation will also visit local tourist destinations and KMW factory – a member of the Korean Business Association - at Dong Van industrial park.



Lee Wonseok, deputy head of the Family Support Division at the RoK's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, hoped that in the future, both sides will enhance youth exchange activities to gain a deeper understanding of the culture, economy, history and people of each country.



He expected them to increase the sharing of experience in youth development and entrepreneurship among the youth./.