Vietnam-Russia joint venture welcomes first oil flow from Ca Tam field's second rig
Ca Tam 2 production platform (Photo: Petrotimes)Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) on October 28 welcomed the first flow of oil pumped up from Ca Tam 2 production platform (CTC-2) at Ca Tam oil field.
The oil field is located at block 09-3/12 on the continental shelf of Vietnam, about 160 km to the southeast of Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau.
It is a small wellhead rig designed, manufactured, installed, and tested by Vietsovpetro. CTC-2 was built for oil and gas exploitation with 12 wells and a total construction weigh of about 2,380 tonnes.
Its construction began on January 22 this year and was completed on August 26. On September 15, its first production well was opened, beginning the drilling.
A total of nine wells are planned to be put into operation in 2022 and next year./.