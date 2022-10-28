Business Hanoi: toy market bustling ahead of Halloween The toy market ahead of the Halloween festival in Hanoi is becoming more bustling after two quiet years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Vietnam forecast to be fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over next decade The fastest growing market for centi-millionaires, who boast 100 million USD or more in investable assets, over the next decade is forecast to be Vietnam, according to The Centi-Millionaire Report.

Business Algerian province wants to boost cooperation with Vietnam in different fields The authorities and businesses from Constantine province of Algeria want to step up cooperation with Vietnam and learn from the country’s experience in such areas as aquaculture, tourism, and garment-textile, said Riad Larkem, a representative from the province’s Rhummel Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).

Business Kien Giang province’s aquaculture output increases The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang hopes to harvest at least 86,000 tonnes of aquatic products from aquaculture from now through year end to take the output for the year to 315,000 tonnes.