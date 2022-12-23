Culture - Sports AFF Cup: Vietnam has good start with 6-0 victory against Laos Vietnam had a good start at the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 with a 6-0 triumph against Laos on December 21, which helped the team rise to the top of Group B.

Videos M’Nong epic poetry - A treasure in majestic Central Highlands The epic poetry of the M’Nong ethnic people in the Central Highlands is often recited or even sung on leisurely nights, after the harvest season, during festivals, or while resting in the fields after a hard day’s work. Join us to learn more about this cultural treasure.

Videos Vietnam crowned Asia’s best culinary destination 2022 Vietnam is among the winners of the 2022 edition of the World Culinary Awards, a global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in the culinary industry, which were announced in Dubai.