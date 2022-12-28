The dishes including 47 from the north, 37 from the central region and 37 from southern localities.

The dishes were selected basing on their cultural values, history, quality, as well as production, processing, preservation and circulation technology, and economic values.

The Vietnam Culinary Culture Association said with the aim of restoring, preserving and developing the Vietnamese culinary culture, the association has implemented a project to survey, introduce and collect data on Vietnamese cuisine as a first step to bring the Vietnam brand to the world via cuisine.

By the end of 2022, the project has collected the data of 421 dishes from 60 cities and provinces.

The association will continue to complete a database of 1,000 typical dishes of Vietnam in 2023, thus making a Vietnamese culinary map in 2024 and building a Vietnamese culinary museum in the future./.

VNA