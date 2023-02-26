Business Red River Delta expected to lead nation’s economy The Red River Delta is expected to retain its position as the nation’s economic locomotive and largest growth engine.

Business Vietnam, Netherlands exalt smart agricultural collaboration Vietnam and the Netherlands agreed to promote cooperation in innovation and creative agriculture during a working visit of Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung to the European country from February 21-23.

Business AM Best upgrades credit ratings of PVI Insurance Corporation AM Best, the global credit rating agency specialising in the insurance industry, has upgraded two key ratings of PVI Insurance Corporation (PVI Insurance) thanks to its strong financial position and robust performance.

Business MoF proposes decree amendment to allow bond payment conversions Due to the stagnant bond market, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has proposed a decree amendment to allow enterprises to convert bond payments into assets, including real estate.