Business Vietnam, Laos look to foster bilateral investment Visiting Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone co-chaired the two countries’ investment cooperation conference in Vientiane on January 12.

Business Vietnam – South Africa trade hoped to take strides: Ambassador Trade between Vietnam and South Africa is expected to further expand on the basis of the current solid foundation, Vietnamese Ambassador to the country Hoang Van Loi has said.

Business Apple, Samsung supplier BOE plans two new factories in Vietnam Chinese display maker BOE Technology Group Co Ltd, a supplier of both Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, has a plan to invest a substantial sum to build two factories in Vietnam.

Business Ford Vietnam sets new monthly, quarterly sales records Ford Vietnam broke its monthly and quarterly sales records in the fourth quarter of 2022, with 13,329 cars sold, holding a market share of over 10%.